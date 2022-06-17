Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$105,200.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,306,050.80.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.81, for a total value of C$10,581.00.

TSE:TIH opened at C$98.64 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$98.30 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.79.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$805.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5.0917621 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$125.70.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

