Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

