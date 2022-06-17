Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.56.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.