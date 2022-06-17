Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$3.74 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

