Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as high as C$4.21. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 600,883 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.62.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.63. The company has a market cap of C$958.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

