Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tronox will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 324,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tronox by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tronox by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,643,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,307,000 after buying an additional 634,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

