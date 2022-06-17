Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,145 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $33,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $27.96 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 46.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

