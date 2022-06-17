Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 54,363 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.91. 409,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,245. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

