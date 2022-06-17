Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,207,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,183,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,877 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 980,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. 80,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

