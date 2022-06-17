Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,000 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after acquiring an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $123,551,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.25. 33,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.18 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.