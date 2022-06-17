Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $74,932,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,064,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Belden by 45.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after acquiring an additional 257,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after buying an additional 152,134 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDC stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. 7,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,734. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

BDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

