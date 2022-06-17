Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Short Interest Update

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,300 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the May 15th total of 1,457,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,403.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNBLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($85.42) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from €68.00 ($70.83) to €64.00 ($66.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$55.10 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1 year low of $55.10 and a 1 year high of $96.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.