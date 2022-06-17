Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0176

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $52,536.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,473.74 or 0.74992317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

