Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last Week (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00027727 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $25.07 million and $46.10 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

