Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.03. 30,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.