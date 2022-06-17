UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, commercial offices, shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL brands in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

