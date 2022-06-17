UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS UOLGY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. UOL Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.
About UOL Group
