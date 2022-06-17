UpBots (UBXT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,471.00

UpBots (UBXT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, UpBots has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UpBots coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UpBots has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $47,471.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UpBots Coin Profile

UpBots is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 427,286,317 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UpBots is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

Buying and Selling UpBots

