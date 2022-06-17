US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

