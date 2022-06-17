USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 205,035 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.74%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently -583.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

