Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson Acquires 500,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of VCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.90. 1,757,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,282. Vacasa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Get Vacasa alerts:

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth $519,780,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.