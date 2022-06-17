Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. National Retail Properties makes up 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.89.

NNN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,695. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

