Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $30,195,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

NASDAQ ASND traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $82.08. 1,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,291. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

