Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000. 1st Source makes up approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of 1st Source as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,303,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 1st Source by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Source by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,310,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,012,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in 1st Source by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 435,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

SRCE traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. 82 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,814. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. 1st Source had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,817.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

