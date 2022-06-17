Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $2.80 Million in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.7% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

MAA stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,851. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average is $203.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

