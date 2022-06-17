Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $668,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,091. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 30,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

