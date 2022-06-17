Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,358,000 after purchasing an additional 785,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,684,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,253,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,230,000 after buying an additional 118,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.38. 1,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

