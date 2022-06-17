Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $119,608,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 31,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,481. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.