Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $838,000 Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 279,938 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,885,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,056,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,536,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRTX traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,931. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,875 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRTX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

