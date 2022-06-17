Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 139,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 139,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $36.20. 5,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,814. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

