Values First Advisors Inc. Takes Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. National Beverage makes up about 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $44.39. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $64.67.

National Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.