Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.