Veil Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $286,070.83 and approximately $156.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

