Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Short Interest Update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VET traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 5,914,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,456. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

