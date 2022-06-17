Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.61.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $250.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.