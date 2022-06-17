Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $250.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.92 and a 200 day moving average of $243.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

