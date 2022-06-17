Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Get Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palladiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 359,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.