Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Voya Financial worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.46. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

