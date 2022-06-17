Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 28,239 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,239 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2,617.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 426,700 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 243,567 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 542,386 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,836,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

