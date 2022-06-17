Walleye Capital LLC Buys 2,314 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $120,708,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after buying an additional 121,059 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.60.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $241.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.66 and a 200-day moving average of $298.35.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

