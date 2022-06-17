Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 57,858 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clarivate by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Clarivate by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

CLVT opened at $12.80 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.