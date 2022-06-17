Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 149.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,968 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,641,000 after buying an additional 1,453,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,128,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $111,859,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Focus Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.