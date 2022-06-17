Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 43,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The business had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

