Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 109,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

