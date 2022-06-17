Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 13,850 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

