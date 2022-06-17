Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,451 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.73. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

