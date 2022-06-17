Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.80% of Oxbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,404,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

