Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $733,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $928,000.

Shares of XPDBU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

