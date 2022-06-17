Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $50,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.