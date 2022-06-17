WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th.

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; consumer and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; safe deposit boxes and safe bonds; order checks; and other products.

