Wealthsimple Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,901 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 0.0% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

