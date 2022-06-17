Wealthsimple Inc. Invests $174,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in BCE by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $81,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $59.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 111.20%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.