Wealthsimple Inc. Invests $174,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $236,372,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in BCE by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $81,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 111.20%.
BCE Profile (Get Rating)
BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.